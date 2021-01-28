WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 6,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 37.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

