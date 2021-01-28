WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.49. 6,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 37.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

