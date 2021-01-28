WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 3,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

