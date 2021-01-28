WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 3,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

Get WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.