WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 73,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 99,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHDG. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 126,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 158.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.