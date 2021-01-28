WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.63 and last traded at $37.64. 67,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 28,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTMF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 254.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 97.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.