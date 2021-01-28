WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.01 and last traded at $103.01. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 16,523.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.