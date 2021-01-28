WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 8,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,747. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,891.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period.

