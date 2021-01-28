WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 8,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,747. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
