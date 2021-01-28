Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,465.26

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,465.26 and traded as low as $4,044.00. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) shares last traded at $4,204.00, with a volume of 169,627 shares.

WIZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to GBX 5,725 ($74.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,465.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,841.26.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

