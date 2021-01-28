WOM Protocol Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $16.26 million and $1.20 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

