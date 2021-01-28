Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.10

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $816,656.07 and $43,036.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,047.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.38 or 0.03945650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00400963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.01206539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 445.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00507118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00405627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00256463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

