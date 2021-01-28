Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Sells $5,800,000.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29.

WKHS stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,759,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

