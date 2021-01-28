Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) COO Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WKHS stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 19,759,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,563,340. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.