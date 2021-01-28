Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) COO Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
WKHS stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 19,759,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,563,340. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.
