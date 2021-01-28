World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WWE opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

