World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WWE opened at $57.44 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

