Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL) Trading Down 22.2%

Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL) shares traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 50,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 37,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 32.05 and a current ratio of 32.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.86.

About Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL)

Worldsec Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in small to medium sized trading companies in the Greater China and South East Asian regions. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

