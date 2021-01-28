Wownero (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168,144.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $168,144.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

