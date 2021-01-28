WP Advisors LLC Buys 1,459 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $20.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $543.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $522.62 and a 200 day moving average of $505.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

