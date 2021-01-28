WP Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,564,033. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $705.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

