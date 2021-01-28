WP Advisors LLC Sells 32,499 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,499 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 3.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 862.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 214,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 125,493 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,157. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

