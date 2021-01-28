Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 14.5% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $33,877.29 or 0.99233768 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and $196.44 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022813 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 105.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002818 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,721 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.