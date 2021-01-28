Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.00 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $42.19 or 0.00133138 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $104.00 million and $63.42 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00069128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,465,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.