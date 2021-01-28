Wrapped BNB Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $102.62 million and approximately $59.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.41 or 0.00124562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00332611 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,419,664 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

