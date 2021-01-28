WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$126.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock opened at C$118.81 on Thursday. WSP Global Inc. has a one year low of C$59.83 and a one year high of C$127.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$121.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.98.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0500002 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

