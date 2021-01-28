X-CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,944.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $62,944.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,995,704,681 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

