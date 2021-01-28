Xaya (CHI) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $1.91 million and $1,481.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,564,926 coins and its circulating supply is 45,422,799 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

