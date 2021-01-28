xBTC Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $43,405.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00127194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00068715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00066856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00321878 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,096,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,404,348 tokens. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

