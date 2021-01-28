Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

