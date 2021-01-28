Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,695. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

