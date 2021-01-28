Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $153.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

XLNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 49.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

