XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 470,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,741,658. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,496,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $1,004,000.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

