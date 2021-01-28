Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.