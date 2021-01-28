Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $5.09. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 4,133,662 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $315.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,665 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 63.5% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xunlei by 163.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 300,657 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.