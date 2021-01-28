Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XYL opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

