XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $15,868.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

