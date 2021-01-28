Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YGR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.34.

Shares of TSE YGR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.80. 54,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$68.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.17.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,445.47. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 684,690 shares in the company, valued at C$308,110.50. Insiders acquired 275,000 shares of company stock worth $141,660 in the last ninety days.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

