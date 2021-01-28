Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Increased to $0.80 by Analysts at CIBC

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from $0.75 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

YGRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from $0.50 to $0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

YGRAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

