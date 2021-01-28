Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 245,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 452,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YTRA shares. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. Analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

