yearn.finance II (YFII) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One yearn.finance II token can now be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00334771 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

