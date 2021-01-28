YEE (YEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.00858574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.04147276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017245 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.