Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Down 5.5%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.88. 1,749,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,297,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Wedbush boosted their price target on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,378,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 898.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 297,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

