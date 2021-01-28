Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Cap of $8.36 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $559,478.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00129735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00272082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,890 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.