Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading Up 1.4%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.11 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.79 ($0.28). Approximately 416,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.48 ($0.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.86. The company has a market capitalization of £20.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.53.

About Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.