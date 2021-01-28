Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 6.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 876,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 572,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Youdao in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 76.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.