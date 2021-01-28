YOUengine Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

