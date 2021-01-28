Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.28. Youngevity International shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 62,554 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youngevity International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Youngevity International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Direct Selling, Commercial Coffee, and Commercial Hemp. The company offers nutritional supplements, gourmet coffee, weight management products, skincare and cosmetics, health and wellness, packaged foods, lifestyle products, pet care, digital products, telecare health services, apparel and fashion accessories, and business lending products.

