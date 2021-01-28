YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $282.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

