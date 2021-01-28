Yum! Brands (YUM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

