Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 247,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,146. The company has a market cap of $411.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.