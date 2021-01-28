Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.82 Million

Analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report $319.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.81 million. Virtusa reported sales of $335.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 161,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Virtusa by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtusa by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtusa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

