Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $17.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.07 billion and the highest is $17.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $70.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.41 billion to $71.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.63 billion to $74.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of WFC opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

